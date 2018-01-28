Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Looking for a job is never easy, especially if you are seeking somewhere with limited travel time.

However, we have found a trio of businesses and establishments currently looking for new recruits in the Swadlincote and Derbyshire area.

There are all available by visiting Fish4Jobs, where there are thousands of jobs available across the country, in many different sectors - from schools and caring to engineering and management.

Here are some of the jobs currently on offer.

Repton School is in need of a sports centre duty manager to ensure a first-class service for both pupils and members. The role is available all year round with the new recruit working a three-week shift pattern.

The successful candidate must demonstrate sound experience within the leisure industry, excellent interpersonal skills, IT literacy and cash-handling experience and a safety-conscious approach as well as holding, or be willing to work towards, a current NPLQ qualification.

Anyone interested has until February 16 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

Ground Solutions UK Ltd is in need of an experienced property manager to join a well-established, family-run property managing agent based in Derbyshire.

Due to continued growth, bosses are looking for someone with a proven track record, who will primarily be responsible for the delivery of management services to a portfolio of residential apartment blocks and houses.

Duties and responsibilities will include providing exceptional levels of service to clients, ensuring service standards are achieved within company policy and that legislative, regulatory and best practice are met, managing all property maintenance issues, insurance arrangements and dealing with meetings and inquiries.

More information is available here and anyone interested has until February 9 to apply.

The Toyota Training Academy is in need of a trainer who will based in Burnaston and join a team of trainers responsible for delivering across a broad curriculum of non-technical training to the Toyota and Lexus network.

The role will see the trainer report to the training team leader and involves delivery of a diverse range of courses to centre staff working in both the sales and after-sales side of the business.

(Image: Toyota)



The successful person will have a strong background of training delivery, preferably within the automotive industry and previous experience delivering soft skills training. Bosses said that a background in after-sales is a distinct advantage.

They will also have a facilitative, "learner centred style of delivery and the ability to motivate and enthuse" delegates.