People with experience in manufacturing are being sought for a role in Burton.

Recruiter Orange Recruitment is on the lookout for manufacturing operatives on a permanent and full-time basis.

The successful applicant will be expected to have previous experience within a manufacturing environment using MRP systems.

A spokesman said: "You will be expected to follow the formal written work instructions ensuring that you work safely and correctly, producing high quality life sensitive components to the expected standards.

"If working on machines or manual assembly, always working efficiently to deliver parts on time to the next part of the process.

"You will be responsible for reporting abnormalities, engaging in continuous improvement activities and maintaining the good housekeeping standards of 5S as well as population of data / quality related collection sheets, using an MRP system (M3)."

Anyone interested has until January 9 to get their applications perfected and handed in and more information on what the job entails and how to apply is available here.

