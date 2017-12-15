Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those with mechanical knowledge are being sought to repair, design and develop prison vehicles.

The Ministry of Justice is looking for a heavy vehicle fitter in Burton to provide a repair, design, development and vehicle conversion service to its fleets.

The successful applicant will be responsible for ensuring that best practice is employed in vehicle conversion and servicing so that the fleet is legally compliant prior to issue to fleet users, on its return to the facility and after any repair or conversion activity.

The job comes with a salary of between £22,660 and £27,011 per annum and the new recruit must have experience of working in a commercial vehicle environment and understand the importance of delivering an excellent level of customer service.

They must also be familiar with all legislation relating to the repair and maintenance of vehicles, be a "self-starter" and able to demonstrate a good work ethic, have good communication skills and must be able to liaise with staff and stakeholders.

Other important qualities include being calm under pressure to make rational repair decisions, being familiar with diagnostic equipment used in a vehicle repair environment, technically qualified to a QFC level 2 standard in a vehicle repair discipline and pro-actively demonstrate adherence to the Ministry of Justice policy on diversity and inclusion.

Key responsibilities will include:

Using sound technical knowledge to provide a vehicle service function including the replacement of failed components, those being upgraded or those at the end of life as applicable;

The maintenance of a range of vehicle types from small cars to commercial vehicles, including mechanical handling equipment and on vehicle plant and ancillaries;

Undertaking vehicle conversion work to recognised standards and legal constraints on a range of vehicles. Utilising a varied range of technical skills including welding of both ferrous and nonferrous metals, woodworking, electrical installation, CCTV installation and painting;

Assisting the workshop manager and other technical mangers in the design and development of special vehicles and to participate in research on design changes as needed;

Undertaking diagnostic work on all vehicle types, both mechanical and electrical fault diagnosis, and utilising technical experience to affect repairs;

Vehicle inspection to published legal standards for all fleet vehicle types;

Fully engaging with the health, safety and training manager, workshop management and transport unit managers in terms of policy, risk assessment, safe systems' of work and training; and

Building up and maintaing relationships with internal departments and external stakeholders and actively promoting a culture of excellent customer service.

Anyone who applies for the job will need to hold a category C driving licence, be a member of a recognised trade professional body such as IRTE, SOE or MIMI, a QCT Level 2 qualification in automotive repair discipline - Level 3 qualification preferred and be experienced in working in a commercial vehicle environment, with vehicle conversion exposure.

Anyone interested in applying has until Tuesday, January 2. More information on what is needed for the job is available here.

