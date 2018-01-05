Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Year is a time of looking to the future and making fresh starts - and for many that means finding a new job.

However, knowing where to start can be confusing and finding something close to home can be a challenge in itself.

Here are some of the picks of the bunch in Swadlincote and East Staffordshire, which might take your fancy.

Whether you want to work in a school, take on a role in manufacturing or head down to the farm - there really is something for every one.

Jobs website Fish4Jobs lists roles which are available across the country with everything for those setting out into the world of work to people who are more experienced and looking for a change of career.

Keeping poultry from getting in a flap could be a unique career path for someone wanting to head down to the farm.

E&S Mayman Ltd, in Abbots Bromley, is on the look out for poultry farm managers or assistant managers to join the team.

The position is full time and permanent, with perks of the job including on-site accommodation for the right candidate in some cases.

Previous poultry farm experience is preferred but not essential, says the firm.

Anyone interested has until January 14 to perfect their applications. Information on the job is available here.

Poultry not your thing? Well how about this job. Are you an enthusiastic person with an eye for technical detail? South Derbyshire District Council could have the dream job for you.

The local authority is on the look out for a technical officer after the authority landed disabled facilities grants to pay for the role, which as an annual salary of between £23,398 and £24,964.

The new recruit will report directly to the architectural projects officer and will play a key role within the disabled facilities grant team delivering various adaptation schemes across the district.

The role encompasses the design, specification and procurement of adaptations across all tenures which will involve collaboration with colleagues, external agencies and contractors. The role is based in Swadlincote.

The successful applicant will need to hold a relevant HND in construction / building or equivalent qualification and have experience and be proficient in the use of AutoCAD LT 2017 to produce technical drawings.

A spokesman for the authority said: "We are looking for an enthusiastic and committed individual who has an aptitude for technical detailing and problem-solving.

"We are looking for applicants committed to equal opportunities and diversity and good customer care to ensure that our customers get an excellent service."

Anyone interested has until January 12 to get their applications handed in, with interviews being held during the week commencing January 22.

More information is available here.

Firm Orange Recruitment is looking for people to become manufacturing operatives in Burton, with permanent and full-time positions available.

The successful applicants will be expected to follow the formal, written work instructions ensuring that they work safely and correctly to produce "high-quality life sensitive components" to expected standards.

People working on machines or manual assembly are asked to always work efficiently to deliver parts on time to the next part of the process.

A spokesman said: "You will be responsible for reporting abnormalities, engaging in continuous improvement activities and maintaining the good housekeeping standards of 5S, population of data and quality-related collection sheets and using an MRP system (M3).

(Image: Getty)

"Previous experience within a manufacturing environment using MRP systems is required."

Anyone interested has until January 9 to apply and more information is available here.

The de Ferrers Academy, in St Mary's Drive, Burton, is in need of a digital developer with a strong competence in using digital tools to help create new resources.

The successful applicant, who will take home a salary between £17,419 and £19,430, will work under the direction of senior staff, effectively supporting the creation and development of digital resources, including digital books, online courses and animations, in addition to supporting the management of academy websites and digital signage.

They will receive training and support in the use of Apple technology and tools, so bosses are encouraging people to apply if they think they have the right aptitude and potential for digital creativity.

The position is a full-time role for the whole year.

A spokesman for the school said: "As the academy of choice for our local area, you will feel part of a supported community and, most importantly, a warm and friendly environment in which to educate our young people.

"We offer an employee reward package which includes car leasing discounts and our own independent travel consultant. This role offers an exceptional opportunity to the successful candidate."

Anyone interested has until Thursday, January 18 to submit their applications, with interviews being held on Tuesday, January 23.

More information on how to apply is available here.

People who like working in the great outdoors could land themselves a dream role in Burton as GRM Development Solutions Ltd, at the Centrum 100, is seeking a ground investigation field technician.

The job will involve working mostly outdoors in all weathers and bosses say it is physically demanding.

The technical side of the work includes taking detailed field notes, transmitting data via smart phones and use of spreadsheets. Essential skills include good communication and time keeping and a CSCS card will be a benefit.

The role includes driving in company vans or pick-up vehicles, with employees heading back to Burton most nights but some overnight stopovers will be required.

Applicants must have a UK driving licence with B+E entitlement for heavy towing.

The starting salary is £19,000 per annum with paid overtime and matched pension benefits of up to six per cent.

Anyone interested has until January 17 to get their applications and more information is available here.

Isoma Limited is looking for an automation or commissioning engineer to join the team on a permanent and full-time basis in Swadlincote.

They will be involved in office and customer site-based work using Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) controlled materials handling systems.

This will include initial software design, through to installation and final system commissioning.

Experience of Allen Bradley, and Siemens PLC systems and associated HMI development along with a broad based general electrical system design knowledge would be of benefit.

A full and clean driving licence is essential.

Anyone interested has until January 10 to apply and more information is available here.

Capita Internal Resourcing is looking for a disability assessor with experience as a registered nurse, occupational therapist, paramedic or physiotherapist to join the team helping people across Derbyshire.

The permanent role has a starting salary of £34,000, with successful applicants required to meet face to face with customers to ascertain how their health condition and/or disability affects their daily lives and mobility.

They will also need to:

Conduct observations and assessments on an individual's capacity to carry out functional activities

Analyse and interpret clinical information and supporting evidence to support the assessment

Compile a comprehensive report in a professional and concise manner

Ensure reports meet PIP requirements and are produced to a high standard

Work to ensure the productivity and quality targets, established by Capita PIP to meet its contractual Service Level Agreements, are met

Utilise management information and feedback systems to support improved quality and performance.

Develop own clinical knowledge of the functional impacts of health conditions less familiar to you

Bosses are looking for people with excellent observational and decision-making skills, effective listening, probing, questioning and conversation management skills and the ability to work at pace, set boundaries, manage conversations and keep to timescales.

They will also need the ability to relate to people from a range of socio-economic backgrounds, races, religions and cultures, report writing skills, deal with a high percentage of work using a laptop and IT systems and use remote connections and secure access to systems.

(Image: Getty)

Essential qualifications include two years' post-registration experience as an occupational therapist, physiotherapist, nurse or paramedic, evidence of continuing professional development and use of Microsoft Office packages.

They must also be a fully-registered nurse without restriction or conditions with the NMC/HCPC/GMC and hold a valid PIN number and hold a full current driving licence with access to a car.

Anyone wanting to apply for the role has until January 8 and more information is available here.

Recruitment Genius is looking for a proposal development manager to join a Swadlincote company specialising in the development of funding applications for European and UK research projects.

This often involves a variety of industries and research institutes from a number of countries with a goal to provide practical assistance and support to their clients.

The key responsibilities will include undertaking research into the relevant application topics, assistance in developing and writing of project proposals and assistance in the development of project consortia.

They will work with clients from different sectors, including fields such as drug development, advanced software, innovative manufacturing processes, advanced transport and energy generation.

Those who apply will be expected to have a scientific or commercial background, some experience in developing successful grant applications or of drawing up of technical and market reports and excellent English written and oral skills.

Bosses, who are offering a salary of between £25,000 and £35,000 per annum, are looking for someone with the ability to work independently, a willingness to travel and the ability to work as part of a team.

Anyone interested has until January 9 to apply and more information is available here.