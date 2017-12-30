The video will start in 8 Cancel

A family business is looking for someone who knows how to keep chickens under control in an East Staffordshire village.

E&S Mayman Ltd is on the lookout for poultry farm managers or assistant managers to join the "hard working and dedicated" team in Abbots Bromley.

The position is full-time hours and permanent, with perks of the job including on-site accommodation to the right candidate in some cases.

A spokesman said: "Well established family owned business require hard working and dedicated staff for various modern poultry sites in the South Derbyshire/ Midlands area."

Previous poultry farm experience is preferred but not essential.

Anyone interested has until January 14 to perfect their applications and get them handed it.

More information on how to apply for the job is available here.

