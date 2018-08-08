Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Biker enthusiasts could land themselves a dream role with up to 100 new jobs available thanks to a 12,000 sq ft factory extension at Norton Motorcycles.

The famous manufacturer, based in the grounds of Donington Hall, close to East Midlands Airport, has embarked on a major expansion programme for the extension and a range of new jobs will be up for grabs over coming months.

The expansion follows increased sales around the world and the success of Norton's newly-launched V4 model which has been well received by motorcycle enthusiasts in the UK and overseas.

Norton is recruiting designers, CAD engineers, purchasing professionals and prosecution operators to work at its factory.

In addition, the motorcycle manufacturer is expanding its successful apprenticeship scheme.

The company is adding a 12,000 sq ft extension to its existing 45,000 sq ft production facility.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The new manufacturing space will allow for a new production line for Norton's latest models, as well as increased volumes.

Norton chief executive and owner Stuart Garner said the skills they were looking for were in short supply, and the company liked to train and develop its own staff.

He said: "All of our bikes are hand-built, with engines, wheels and sub-assemblies also built in our factory using 83 per cent UK-sourced components.

"The environment here is very different to a mass-manufacture production line, so we like to think it is a great environment for people with the right enthusiasm and application."

More than 80 per cent of Norton's production goes overseas, with growing demand for its bikes in the United States, Australia, Japan and markets across Europe and Asia.

Norton has established a joint venture to build bikes in Pune, India, which will allow it to sell machines into South-East Asian markets, escaping punishing import tariffs.

The Pune factory will be supplied with components and sub-assemblies from the Donington facility.

Norton is enjoying considerable success with its newly-launched V4 model, adding to the existing range of the famed Norton Commando and the Dominator.

The 200mph V4 is less traditional than previous Norton models, with an updated look and a 1,200cc engine and several technological advances.

Mr Garner said he was not concerned about the impact of Brexit.

He said: "As long as we are building products that the world wants to buy then we will thrive.

"Most of our trade is outside of the EU in any case, so I see no reason why we shouldn't succeed."

Stuart Garner bought the Norton brand from its US owners in 2008.

Production began at its Donington Hall headquarters in 2013, moving from a facility at nearby Donington Park. The current staff total is 120.

History of Norton Motorbikes

Norton Motorbikes has a lengthy history in the area after being founded by James Lansdowne Norton in 1898 as a manufacturer of "fittings and parts for the two-wheel trade."

The first Norton motorcycle was produced by 1902 using French and Swiss engines and in 1907 the Rem Fowler won the Isle of Man twin cylinder class riding a Norton, the beginning of a strong racing tradition.

In 1908 the company produced the first Norton engined bike, powered by a single cylinder side valve unit and by 1909 Norton motorcycles were on sale in Harrods.

James Lansdowne Norton died in 1925 at the age of 56 but not before he had seen his motorcycles win the Senior and Sidecar TTs in 1924, with the 500cc Model 18, Norton's first overhead valve single.

By the mid-1930s Norton were producing more than 4,000 road bikes annually. With the onset of the Second World War Norton withdrew from racing but between 1937 and 1945 manufactured almost 100,000 sidevalve motorcycles as their contribution to the war effort.

In 2008 the company moved to its current home at Donington Park and in 2009 the chief executive Stuart Garner set the World Speed Record for a Rotary Powered Motorcycle, recording 173mph for a timed mile.

The first Commando 961SE was delivered in 2010 and the success of the Commando 961 saw Norton Motorcycles return to production.