People wanting to bring their passion for care to those in need in Burton are being invited to apply for a job.

Recruiter Steven Vine is looking for a care scheduler in Burton who has "fantastic knowledge" of the area to join the East Staffordshire-based company.

Care experience is desirable, but bosses said this role would also suit someone who has worked within logistics, transport or planning and co-ordinator roles.

The successful applicant will be responsible for co-ordinating carers schedules on a weekly and daily basis, amending the schedule where necessary to respond to any short-term change, ensuring that holiday and sickness cover is arranged, developing and maintaining relationships with both clients and carers through regular contact and participating in the out of hours on-call rota.

A spokesman said: "This is an exciting opportunity to join an award-winning care provider, which has gained an amazing reputation over the years. They are well-established, delivering the highest quality care to people in their own homes and they have built an excellent team of dedicated and well-trained companions who provide a responsive and reliable service.

"Would you love to know you have planned effective support to an older person within your community?

"As a care scheduler, you will be joining a skilled and passionate team, who put the customer at the heart of everything they do. Quality is key, and you will be ensuring your clients have only the best support, from a carer they trust."

As care scheduler, the new recruit will have previous experience within a similar role and have excellent organisational skills. They will also need good IT and analytical skills, be methodical, able to work in a pressured environment and possess excellent attention to detail, while maintaining an empathetic and understanding approach towards clients and carers.

The role is offering a salary of £18,540 pro rata for 25 hours per week and the successful applicant will automatically be enrolled onto the company pension and a healthcare scheme.

Anyone interested in the role has until December 27 to perfect their application and get it handed in and more information on what the job entails is available here.

