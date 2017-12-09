The video will start in 8 Cancel

People who want to spend their working life at a major football ground could be in luck.

Recruiter Chartwell Derby is looking for a general cleaner and a driver to join its team at its Pride Park base, the home of Derby County.

Bosses said the ideal candidate would be diligent and self-managed as the various cleaning and maintenance duties require a versatile and committed attitude to keep standards within the facility high.

The successful applicant will receive a salary of £7.80 per hour with a performance reward and other company benefits for the full-time position.

A spokesman said: "At Chartwell we pride ourselves on great service and the continual improvement in our standards.

"We now have a full-time position open that involves a number of daily site cleaning and maintenance duties with an occasional requirement for valeting support and the collection and delivery of prestige vehicles to and from various customers.

"If you aspire to be part of a team that delivers high standards then this role would suit you. A full licence and previous experience in similar roles is a distinct advantage."

Anyone interested has until December 13 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

