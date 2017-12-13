Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People with a scientific or commercial background are being sought to join a company specialising in funding applications.

Recruitment Genius is looking for a proposal development manager to join a company, which is based in Swadlincote, specialising in the development of funding applications for European and UK research projects.

This often involves a variety of industries and research institutes from a number of countries with a goal to provide practical assistance and support to their clients.

A spokesman said: "The proposal development manager is a key role within a highly motivated team. They are seeking a highly organised, articulate and flexible individual to assist clients through the development of their funding application.

"If you are interested in this role which offers both variety and challenge, then they are keen to talk to you."

The key responsibilities of the role will include undertaking research into the relevant application topics, assistance in developing and writing of project proposals and assistance in the development of project consortia.

The successful applicant will work with clients from a variety of sectors including fields as diverse as drug development, advanced software, innovative manufacturing processes, advanced transport and energy generation. Organisations will range from innovative SMEs through to large FTSE-quoted organisations and academic institutions.

Those who apply will be expected to have a scientific or commercial background, some experience in developing successful grant applications, preferably in the European Framework Programme, or of drawing up of technical and market reports and excellent English written and oral skills.

Bosses, who are offering a salary of between £25,000 and £35,000 per annum, are also looking for someone with the ability to work independently with a "can-do" attitude, a willingness to travel within the UK and potentially in Europe on occasions and the ability to work as part of a team.

Anyone interested has until January 9 to perfect their application and get it handed in and more information is available here.

