Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over-18s looking for a career on the railways could be on track for the job of their dreams - with 150 advanced apprenticeship roles up for grabs.

The roles are being advertised with Network Rail and will offer successful candidates the chance to earn a real wage while studying on a 21-week programme.

The 150 apprentices will spend the 21 weeks living and learning at the Network Rail training facilities in Westwood, Coventry, before being stationed at a depot closer to home.

Trainees will get to specialise in electrification and plant, overhead lines, signalling, telecoms, track or off-track - and receive expert training in whichever specialism they choose.

The apprenticeship pays £9,479 in the first year, plus £1,265 for successfully completing the scheme.

During the 21-week residential stay, the company will pay for accommodation, three meals a day, work clothes and safety equipment.

Apprentice wages go up in the second year, based on age, with 18-20 year-olds earning £12,525 and 21-24 year olds earning £13,431.

Anyone aged 25 and older will earn £14,250 in the second year of the programme.

In the third and final year of the advanced apprenticeship, trainees will earn £14,924 for being on the programme.

The scheme is open to anyone who will be 18 by September 29 this year - and there's no upper age limit to apply.

However the deadline to apply is looming and the closing date for applications is on Monday, April 2.

If you're interested in applying, you need to have at least four GCSEs at A* to C grade, including maths, English and a science or engineering subject.

Network Rail is responsible for looking after 20,000 miles of track, 40,000 bridges and viaducts and thousands of signals and level crossings.

To apply visit the website here

After the programme has finished

This is where you put your training into practice. Joining an engineering team at a depot close to home, you'll get out and about on the network, learning alongside more experienced colleagues.

There's lots to take in and a lot of responsibility to take on. But by the end of the scheme, you'll be set up for a great future and career with Network Rail.

You'll also be working towards an NVQ3 in railway engineering. This involves a combination of rail-specific technical courses, work experience and formal assessments.

On top of this, you'll complete various other technical and leadership training modules at Network Rail engineering training centres around the UK to prepare you for a career at the top of your profession.

Your classes will be taught by a team of experienced rail engineers and professional trainers. Some of them have been through the Advanced Apprenticeship Scheme themselves, so they're also a great source of information and advice.

Qualifications

NVQ3 in Railway Engineering

ILM Level 3 in First Line Management.

The three years as an apprentice is the beginning of an epic career journey that can lead on to diverse career options. Beyond the scheme you can have the chance to study for further qualifications and gain chartered membership of a professional engineering institute.