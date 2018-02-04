The video will start in 8 Cancel

When it comes to finding a job in South Derbyshire there are plenty of roles on offer for those looking for a new challenge, looking to return to work after a break or wanting join the world of employment.

From working in finance to making sure people are happy in their homes, there are jobs across a variety of sectors for people looking for work.

They are all available by visiting Fish4Jobs, where there are thousands of jobs for all different qualifications across the country.

Here are a trio of top roles you might fancy in South Derbyshire:

A finance assistant is needed to work within the busy finance office servicing Repton School and its associated entities.

Duties will include the processing of all money received by Repton School and its associated entities, reconciliation of bank accounts and the processing and recording of transactions.

The successful applicant must have previous experience of working in a finance environment with a methodical and meticulous approach and must be proficient in the use of Excel.

The successful application will require a driving licence and transport.

The closing date for applications in February 9 and more information is available by clicking here.

Repton School is in need of a duty manager for the sports centre to ensure a first-class service for both the pupils and members.

This is a full-time, all year round role, working a three-week shift pattern.

The successful candidate must demonstrate sound experience within the leisure industry, excellent interpersonal skills, IT literacy and cash handling experience, a safety conscious approach as well has holding, or be willing to work towards, a current NPLQ qualification.

Anyone interested has until February 5 to apply and more information is available here.

Ground Solutions UK Ltd, in Rink Drive, is looking for an experienced property manager to join a well-established, family-run property managing agent based in Swadlincote.

Duties and responsibilities will include providing exceptional levels of service to clients, ensuring service standards are achieved within company policy and that legislative, regulatory and best practice are met, managing all property maintenance issues and insurance arrangements, and correspondence and administration.

Bosses said: "Due to continued growth we are looking for someone with a proven track record, who will primarily be responsible for the delivery of management services to a portfolio of residential apartment blocks and houses."

More information on what the job entails is available here and anyone interested has until February 9 to get their applications in.