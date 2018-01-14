The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire school is on the hunt for a new duty manager to take the helm of the sports hall.

Repton School is looking for an "experienced and pro-active" duty manager to work within the sports hall to ensure "a first-class service for both our pupils and members".

The position is full-time for the whole year and the new recruit will work a three-week shift pattern.

Bosses said that the successful candidate must demonstrate sound experience within the leisure industry, excellent interpersonal skills, IT literacy and cash handling experience, and a safety conscious approach as well as holding a current National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ) or be willing to work towards it.

A school spokesman said: "Repton School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service."

Anyone interested has until February 16 to get their applications handed in and more information is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk