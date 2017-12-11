The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton care company is looking for a care scheduler to join its team.

Steve Vine, an award-winning care provider, is a well-established company which delivers care to people in their own homes.

The recruiter says that as a care scheduler, applicants will be joining a skilled and passionate team who put the customer at the heart of everything they do.

Responsibilities of the role involve:

Co-ordinating carers' schedules on a weekly and daily basis;

Amending the schedule where necessary to respond to any short-term change;

Ensuring that holiday and sickness cover is arranged;

Developing and maintaining relationships with both clients and carers through regular contact; and

Participating in the out-of-hours on-call rota.

The successful applicant for the care scheduler's role will have previous experience within a similar role and have excellent organisational skills.

The firm is also looking for candidates who have good IT and analytical skills, are methodical, able to work in a pressured environment and possess excellent attention to detail, while maintaining an empathetic and understanding approach towards clients and carers.

The annual salary for the position is £18,540.

The closing date for this application is Wednesday, December 27. For more information on how to apply, visit https://www.fish4.co.uk/job/7839707/care-scheduler/.

For anyone who has no experience in the care industry, Bluebird care is offering a full training programme for potential care assistants and workers.

The private care company is looking for a care assistant to have a genuine interest in care and to be professional at all times.

Bluebird care provide assistant in customers' homes and are passionate about giving patients the opportunity to stay independent in their own homes as an alternative to residential care. The hourly rate for a care assistant is between £8 and £9.

The role includes:

- Providing companionship

- Taking the customer shopping

- Personal care, for example, washing and dressing

- Medication support, prompting and administering, and domestic support such as helping the customers keep themselves and homes tidy.

It is essential that candidates own their own car in order to drive between customers' houses, although Bluebird care will pay for mileage costs.

There are both full and part-time positions available although alternate weekend availability is a requirement by all care staff.

For more information and how to apply, follow the link here https://www.indeed.co.uk/cmp/Bluebird-Care.