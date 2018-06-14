Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of jobs are set to be cut at Rolls-Royce, it has been confirmed as bosses look at a major restructuring of its business.

Speculation has been growing this week that the engineering giant, which is Derby's largest private sector employer with around 14,000 staff, including workers from Burton and South Derbyshire, was poised to cut thousands of staff from its global workforce of 50,000.

Earlier this week, Rolls-Royce declined to comment on the speculation - but this morning the firm issued a statement ahead of an investors event tomorrow, which confirmed that it will cut 4,600 jobs, predominantly in the UK where the majority of its corporate and support functions are based.

The firm said that around a third of these roles are expected to be cut by the end of this year.

The job cuts will then "gain further momentum" throughout next year.

Rolls-Royce has not yet given a breakdown of how many positions will be lost at its Derbyshire operations.

The decision to shed jobs comes after Rolls-Royce announced plans for a major shake-up of its businesses back in January.

The firm announced that it would be condensing its five businesses - civil aerospace, defence aerospace, nuclear, marine and power systems - into three core units, civil aerospace, defence and power systems.

In terms of Derby, the major change has involved its nuclear business, in Raynesway, becoming part of defence.

The Raynesway site employs more than 2,600 people who make power plants for the Royal Navy's fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

However, at the time, Rolls-Royce said that the potential impact caused by the changes to its workforce "remains to be quantified" - although it added that the restructuring would deliver "an additional reduction in costs".

It is understood that reducing the number of businesses from five to three may have created duplicity of roles, particularly among management and office workers.

Chief executive Warren East said: "Our world-leading technology gives Rolls-Royce the potential to generate significant profitable growth.

"The creation of a more streamlined organisation with pace and simplicity at its heart will enable us to deliver on that promise, generating higher returns while being able to invest in the future.

"We have made progress in improving our day-to-day operations and strengthening our leadership and are now turning to reduce the complexity that often slows us down and leads to duplication of effort.

"It is never an easy decision to reduce our workforce, but we must create a commercial organisation that is as world-leading as our technologies. To do this we are fundamentally changing how we work.

"These changes will help us deliver over the mid and longer term a level of free cash flow well beyond our near-term ambition of around £1 billion by around 2020.

"After a decade of significant investment we are committed to delivering improved returns while continuing to invest in the innovation needed to realise our long-term aspiration to be the world's leading industrial technology company."

Since 2014, a year in which Rolls-Royce issued a number of profit warnings to the market, the company has been looking to reduce its costs - and part of this strategy has involving reducing the size of its workforce.

When Mr East took over as chief executive in 2015, he was tasked with getting the business back on track - and he initiated a full review of Rolls-Royce's operations in an effort to save the firm up to £200 million a year.

As a result of that review, several layers of middle management were removed from the company, resulting in some job losses at Derby.

At the same time, Rolls-Royce shed hundreds of jobs from its under-performing marine business, a division which the firm is contemplating selling off.