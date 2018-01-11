Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transporting sand to Dubai may sound like "coals to Newcastle" - but it's all in a day's work at East Midlands Airport.

Conan Busby, the aviation development manager, organises the transportation of everything from pharmaceuticals to aircraft engines for Rolls Royce.

Here he tells news reporter Jenny Moody a little more about what his job entails.

East Midlands Airport is the second largest cargo airport after Heathrow - so it is no small task making sure everything runs smoothly.

For aviation development manager Conan Busby, it's a job which keeps him permanently on his toes. If you have had a Christmas present shipped from abroad this festive season there is a big chance that it has travelled through East Midlands Airport.

The Leicestershire airport annually handles 345,000 tonnes of goods, an impressive 14 per cent of the UK's total of air cargo volume.

It is home to aircrafts which are purely for cargo, as some goods can be taken in the belly hold of passenger planes. Mr Busby previously worked as head of cargo for the Manchester Airport Group, which operates Manchester, Bournemouth, East Midlands and Stansted airports.

Mr Busby said: "I was head of cargo and there was a decision to expand. I still look after group-wide cargo but I am more focused on the development. It is a commercial function as my responsibility is to attract commercial aircrafts to operate out of the airport.

"My role really is about engaging with the airlines, working with them and about how we do the operations for growth."

Among the big names taking advantage of the service at the airport are Ettihad, which operates a pure cargo aircraft from East Midlands Airport, UPS and nearby DHL which recently doubled the size of its facility.

However, the 35-year-old has learned to expect the unexpected and has seen the airport make some very strange deliveries.

He said: "One of the weirdest things we have exported was sand to Dubai. We get everything from pharmaceuticals to organ tissue. We have transported Rolls Royce aircraft engines and high-end electrical equipment.

"We have DHL and other companies carrying goods on behalf of eCommerce and that is a huge growth sector. It is about changing the dynamic of the air cargo industry. Everyone is now starting to get into it and people are getting confidence in flying their goods.

"Aviation is one of the most heavily regulated services, there is so much control over it so it is about getting down to business to get it done. Christmas has been a busy time of year in cargo. If you have had presents from overseas there is a good chance that it has come through East Midlands Airport."

About East Midlands Airport East Midlands welcomes more than four million passengers and sends them on their way across the world or greets them on their way home. It serves more than 80 leisure and business destinations and supports more than 6,000 jobs, while generating around £300 million for the region. It is winner of many prestige awards including Best Regional UK Airport for Customer Service in 2013. The airport is the UK's number one provider of pure freight airport as it manages approximately 300,000 tonnes a year. The team is dedicated to helping keep communications moving and the airport is home to leading air freight operators, including DHL, TNT and UPS, as well as being a major air-hub for the Royal Mail. The Air Traffic Control Tower at East Midlands Airport stands at more than 52 metres high, with a construction made up of 750 tonnes of concrete and at a building cost of £3.5 million. The airport also boasts the sixth longest civilian runway in the UK, at a length of 2,893 metres. The on-site airport fire engines are around three times the size of standard fire engines, with the largest appliance capable of producing 350 gallons of foam and 3,000 gallons of water.

The father-of-one studied for his degree in airline and airports management and as part of his course completed a two-year placement at East Midlands Airport in 2000. When he finished his degree there were no jobs available but he managed to join the team at DHL loading aircraft before his promotion.

He then got a phone call from East Midlands Airport to say they had a job in operations and he worked there for two years. Mr Busby then got offered a job in cargo and started the following week, in November 2007. This year he celebrated 10 years involved in cargo.

Mr Busby, of Kegworth, said: "It is a fascinating industry, aviation is a fun place to be. There is so much moving and changing.

"With plans for the future, East Midlands Airport will influence around 25,000 jobs around the airport in 2040. Due to its location, the airport is perfect logistically as it is in the middle and that is something we are promoting."