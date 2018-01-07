The video will start in 8 Cancel

An enthusiastic person with an eye for technical detail is being sought by South Derbyshire District Council.

The local authority is on the lookout for a technical officer due to the disabled facilities grants, who will take home a salary of between £23,398 and £24,964 per annum.

The successful applicant will report directly to the architectural projects officer and will play a key role within the disabled facilities grant team delivering various adaptation schemes across the district.

The role encompasses the design, specification and procurement of adaptations across all tenures which will involve collaboration with colleagues, external agencies and contractors.

The new recruit will need to hold a relevant HND in construction / building or equivalent qualification and have experience and be proficient in the use of AutoCAD LT 2017 to produce technical drawings.

It is expected that they will be able to demonstrate strong inter-personal skills, excellent organisation and communication skills as well as a strong commitment to excellent customer service.

Working with sensitive data will also require high levels of personal integrity and confidentiality.

They will be expected to work 37 hours per week on a fixed term 18 month contract.

A spokesman for the authority said: "South Derbyshire District Council, as a result of a growing demand for disabled adaptations, is seeking to recruit a full-time post based at the Civic Offices, in Swadlincote

"We are looking for an enthusiastic and committed individual who has an aptitude for technical detailing and problem solving.

"We are looking for applicants committed to equal opportunities and diversity and good customer care to ensure that our customers get an excellent service."

Anyone interested has until January 12 to get their applications perfected and handed in, with interviews being held on the week commencing January 22.

More information on what the job entails and how to apply is available here.

