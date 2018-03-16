Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Being a bobby on the beat can be a difficult but rewarding job - helping people in their hour of need.

And for those who think they have what it takes to join the team at Staffordshire Police, there are positions available for applicants.

The Special Constabulary is an integral part of policing in Staffordshire, according to the force, and it currently has two opportunities to join the leadership team as it recruits special constables.

There are nearly 20,000 specials serving police forces across the UK and in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent there are around 250 special constables.

The duties they carry out are essentially the same as those carried out by any regular police officer.

Bosses are looking for people who possess leadership skills at a senior level with the time, opportunity and motivation to volunteer their time to support the communities of Staffordshire.

They are currently looking for a chief officer and assistant chief of the Special Constabulary.

A spokesman said: "You will need to possess excellent leadership skills, the ability to inspire and motivate others, creativity, and a willingness to give up your time to support the communities of Staffordshire.

"You will work closely with the leadership teams of the regular force to ensure the Special Constabulary provides a professional, effective and efficient service. You should have experience of working at a strategic level, liaising with partners/stakeholders, and an interest in policing and law enforcement."

More information on how to apply is available here.

The force is also recruiting special constables and anybody interested is invited to complete an eligibility survey and book a place on the awareness evening on Thursday, March 29.

Details on the recruitment process are available here.

