The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire Police is looking for a new recruit to play a vital role in processing crucial evidence.

The new role involves receiving and analysing evidence that could help crack investigations.

Those who apply will need to be able to "communicate, update, maintain and correct information across a wide range of IT systems", a force spokesman said.

They will be part of a unit which researches the history of serious cases to be heard at crown court.

Dealing with warrants and speaking to offenders or victims is also part of the remit.

(Image: Getty)

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "They will be called upon to undertake a number of administrative duties relating to the efficient and effective preparation of prosecution files for cases that will be held at either magistrates or crown court."

As well as the evidence role, existing officers officers wanting to rise through the ranks are being given a unique opportunity to become a chief inspector.

Staffordshire Police is looking for "exceptional inspectors" wanting promotion, or those who are already chief inspectors in other forces.

The spokesman said: "This is an exciting time for Staffordshire Police. With an ambitious programme under way to transform the way we work, we are now looking for chief inspectors to complement our existing team and drive this work forward.

"It goes without saying that you will need first class leadership skills, with an authentic and collaborative style.

"Of course you must also have significant operational and command experience.

"Applications are welcome from all sections of the community and in particular from people in under-represented groups."

Anyone who thinks they could be the right person to take this role is asked to contact Helen Brunjes for an application pack by emailing helen.brunjes@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk

Applications need to be handed in by noon on February 16, 2018.

The role requires use of a QWERTY keyboard or voice recognition software to process statements of evidence and prepare summaries of interviews, all of which form part of prosecution files, and ensure compliance with legal and force policy guidelines in respect of interview transcripts.

The post holder will also be responsible for the secure storage, retention and retrieval of all audio and visual media.

Specifically, they will undertake word processing in connection with files, statements and reports, as required.