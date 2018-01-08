The video will start in 8 Cancel

People with a caring nature who want to help others are being invited to apply for a role in North-West Leicestershire.

Rushcliffe Care Ltd is looking for a new support worker to join the team at Castle Donington Nursing Home.

Bosses are looking for people to work full-time, part-time or bank shifts, with a salary of £8 to £9 per hour for those with experience or NVQ level two or three.

They are also looking for care team leaders to take on full-time hours for £9.50 per hour.

Anyone interested is urged to send in their CV.

A spokesman said: "We are an equal opportunities employer."

Anyone interested in applying for the position has until January 30 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

