The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A caretaker is needed to help keep a Winshill school in tip-top shape and ready for the pupils.

Tower View Primary School, in Vancouver Drive, is after a site technician to help care for the extensive grounds and bungalow on the site.

The successful application will replace a current staff member who is retiring after 18 years in July.

Bosses are seeking someone who is decisive, uses their initiative and has some experience in a similar position.

(Image: Getty)

An on-site bungalow is included as part of the role at a significantly-reduced rent and the expectation is the post-holder lives predominantly on-site.

The school is looking for someone who is:

Committed to the long-term development of the role, the school's security and site maintenance.

A team player who can also act on their own initiative and make informed decisions quickly and effectively.

Experienced in a similar practical role and will be able to undertake day-to-day maintenance of properties and have a strong work ethic.

A "people person" with excellent communication skills who can build relationships well.

A "have-a-go" person with high expectations, pride and self-motivation.

A person who understands clearly the importance of safeguarding and their role in this.

A school spokesman said: "You will be an integral part of the school team and be supported by strong leadership and Governing Board. The post is to start as soon after May 2018.

"Tower View Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and adults and expects all staff and volunteers to share and uphold this commitment."

Anyone interested has until February to get their applications in and more information is available here.