A training academy is looking for new team leaders to manage a team of trainers.

Toyota Training Academy is offering a two-year contract for a new trainer or training team leader in Burnaston.

The successful applicant will be based at the academy where they will manage a team of five trainers and deliver across a broad curriculum of non-technical training to the Toyota and Lexus network, both at Burnaston and occasionally at the Toyota Head Office, in Burgh Heath.

Bosses are looking for a strong people manager who can motivate and inspire a team of trainers to consistently meet the highest standards of delivery. They need to be highly confident and able to take the lead in ensuring courses are cutting-edge; up to date and reflect modern trends of delivery and design, as well as meet the needs of relevant stakeholders within the business.

In addition to people management, strong delivery skills and the ability to engage, motivate and develop people is essential. The new recruit will also have a facilitative and highly interactive delivery style and be an experienced coach.

Reporting to the programme manager, bosses said they are looking for someone who is effective in balancing the people management side of the role with a requirement to deliver across the curriculum. Flexibility in terms of being prepared to travel is important as is a positive, proactive mindset and commitment to collaborative working.

A spokesman said: "Previous experience in managing people and delivering soft skills training is essential. Knowledge of and experience in training design and evaluation frameworks is highly advantageous, but more importantly, is the ability to influence and gain credibility with key stakeholders."

Essential skills include extensive training and coaching experience, stakeholder engagement; training must include a CIPD equivalent in human resources and learning and development qualifications.

More information on how to apply for the position is available here.

