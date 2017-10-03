Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton housing provider driven to reduce homelessness in East Staffordshire is looking for new people to join the team.

Trent and Dove Housing is responsible for managing more than 5,800 properties across the area with an aspiration to provide 10,000 homes by 2022.

Bosses said the business is driven to make a difference to people's lives and reduce homelessness in the region by transforming homes, lives and neighbourhoods.

The housing provider is currently on the lookout for new people and is advertising the following vacancies.

An enthusiastic person is needed to join the commercial team with a salary of more than £27,000 per annum. The successful applicant will be required to liaise with contractors and customers, to oversee and carry out quality inspections on completed work and assist with the preparation and delivery of planned and programmed maintenance contracts.

Bosses are looking for someone with "excellent attention to detail and customer service skills". They must also be educated to a minimum of National Certificate in Building Studies or equivalent in building construction and ideally have experience in a construction related field.

A good understanding of health and safety, along with strong organisational and problem solving skills are essential to this role.

Anyone interested has until Wednesday, October 11, to get their application in and more information is available here.

(Image: Getty)

A highly motivated person is needed to be responsible for communicating with older or vulnerable clients through a telecommunication system and undertaking routine and emergency visits.

The role will require covering shifts as and when they are needed which is normally at short notice. The successful applicant will be calm, logical and respond quickly in a crisis and will also have effective communication skills together with an understanding of the needs of older and vulnerable people.

They will also need to have knowledge of Burton and the surrounding areas as well as the ability to use a PC. Training will be provided.

A spokesman said: "Working in a rewarding role providing a valuable service to the local community, we are looking for a highly motivated, enthusiastic and flexible individual, who is empathetic, organised, diplomatic and committed to delivering the highest standards of customer care."

Those thinking of applying have until Wednesday, October 11 to perfect their CVs and more information is available here.

An "effective and compassionate" person is being sought to deliver a high quality support service to older people who are living in supported accommodation.

A willing and friendly personality is needed to undertake the welfare visits as well as a genuine understanding of the needs of older people and the support services available to them.

Anyone wanting to apply has until Wednesday, October 18 to get their applications in and more information about what the job entails is available here.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk