A social housing provider covering East Staffordshire is looking for two new people to join the team.

Trent and Dove Housing is looking for a lettings officer and commercial data administrator to work from its officers in Burton.

Bosses are looking for approachable, innovative, enthusiastic people who share the company's commitment to community involvement and providing a high standard of customer service. As part of a team responsible for the delivery of excellent frontline customer service, the successful applicant will have the proven ability of working with the public.

The role of the lettings officer is full time with a temporary fixed six month contract and a salary of up to £22,373 per annum. Benefits will include casual car allowance, flexi-time and company pension.

A spokesman said: "We are seeking an enthusiastic and target driven individual to join our busy lettings team. This demanding post offers an excellent opportunity to play a key role in ensuring that our properties are efficiently allocated and follow the process through from termination of a tenancy to the end of the first month of the tenancy.

"You will be responsible for a designated patch and ensure that rent loss is minimised and high levels of customer satisfaction are maintained.

"Excellent problem solving, teamwork and communication skills along with the the ability to work to targets and deadlines are essential, as is the ability to build relationships with a range of internal colleagues."

The commercial data administrator will earn a salary of up to £17,116 per annum with benefits including a casual car allowance, flexi-time and a company pension.

Bosses are seeking an organised, methodical individual to join the busy commercial team. The successful applicant will be responsible for providing clerical support to the repairs team as well as updating and maintaining the relevant commercial systems. They will need experience of working with complex data, demonstrating data entry skills with excellent consistency and attention to detail.

Anyone wanting to apply for either of the jobs has until Sunday, December 17 to get their applications in.

Top tips to writing that perfect CV to land a dream job

A CV is the first thing that a potential employer will see when they are looking to hire so it is important to make it perfect.

It can be difficult trying to sell yourself on a CV as with a lack of work experience, appearing compelling can seem like the impossible.

However, employers are aware of this as it is a common situation for a lot of people when it comes to applying for jobs but everyone has to start somewhere.

For those staring at a computer screen wondering what to write - don't panic. Job site Fish4Jobs has put together some top tips for those looking land their dream job.

Here are the top tips:

Start with a summary

The best way to begin writing a CV is by creating a short summary of around four or so sentences that best describe what you are able to bring to the role should you get the job. Sometimes you will have the right qualifications for the position and will be in a good position for consideration because your training is still so fresh and current.

Keep your sentences short and to the point with no unnecessary waffle or filler to try to make it look more substantial. Recruiters will only be interested in picking out the information that is relevant for the job in hand, so there is no need to go overboard.

List your qualifications

Those approaching a job application with zero or very little work experience must put more focus on the strengths that you do have – your qualifications.

Always begin by listing your most recent qualifications and set out information in chronological order making this section look as visually attractive and eye-catching as possible. It is important here that you choose a CV style with a layout that best displays your qualifications.

What to put in the experiences section of your CV

The experience section of your CV is going to be your most challenging part. Although you cannot put any relatable work experience in this section, you don't have to leave it blank or omit it from your CV entirely.

You can draw on some of your life experiences and describe how the transferable skills you have gained can be used in the job. You probably have more transferable skills than you realise.

These can include great time-management skills by meeting deadlines with studies and report submissions, talk about research skills and how applying these to this role can bring great rewards, mention the skills picked up in any part-time jobs have held and explain that your good teamwork skills that helped to deliver a joint project at college.

Comments about voluntary work and responsibilities will also look good.

Lastly, try to emphasise how the skills used for interests and hobbies can also be applied to this role. This can include being heavily involved in a sports team, so this can show teamwork skills, the ability to follow instructions and a sense of loyalty and responsibility that employers look for in a candidate.

Not the job for you? There are thousands more available at www.Fish4.co.uk