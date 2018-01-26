The video will start in 8 Cancel

Software experts who know their way around developing a website are needed in Burton.

Recruitment Genius is looking for a talented individual who wants to forge a career in software development as they look for a front end web developer to join a company in the town.

Bosses want someone with a genuine interest in technology, who is passionate about creating products for the future.

The new recruit will join a dynamic team as a front-end developer, working on adding new features and functionality to existing applications and new products.

The team is responsible for the development of new web applications and websites, development of mobile apps, customer support on-site, over the telephone and electronically and customer training.

A spokesman said: "This is a varied role that will challenge and reward an individual who is hard working, quick to learn new things, takes responsibility for their work and is a proactive team player.

"You will work with a wide range of clients including a number of blue chip companies within the Midlands area.

"Formal educational qualifications in computer science or software development would be an advantage, but not essential. Your proven capacity to solve problems and deliver excellent design outcomes is more important."

Strong communication, presentation and organisational skills are essential for the job, as well as experiences with SASS and CSS.

Experience with HTML 5, JavaScript /Typescript, Angular v1 and v2+, and Bootstrap 3/4 are needed, as well as being responsive or adaptable to web development and experience working with web services.

Anyone interested has until February 13 to get their applications in and more information on what the job entails is available here.