The clock is ticking for job applications for a customer service advisory role in Ashby.

Recruiter JR Personnel is looking for someone to take on the permanent role in North-West Leicestershire, taking home a salary of between £17,000 and £20,000 a year.

Bosses are looking for someone to handle insurance-related issues, identifying and initiating cross-selling opportunities to new and existing customers.

The role includes acquiring and maintaining knowledge of insurance products, developing and sustaining effective relationships with customers both external and internal, handling all insurance claims for customers in accordance with guidelines, implementing customer money collection and processing to maintain credit control, reviewing and advising customer general insurance requirements and providing correspondence and admin support to quality standards.

The successful applicant will have excellent communication skills both written and verbal, including writing to customers post call, strong problem-solving skills, using own initiative and judgement, demonstrating attributes of honesty, integrity, due skill, care and diligence and have sales and customer service skills.

They will need to have knowledge of Microsoft, training will be given on bespoke database, and basic knowledge of insurance.

Anyone interested has until December 18 to get their applications in and more information is available here.

