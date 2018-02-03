The video will start in 8 Cancel

Engineers looking for a new challenge are in luck as jobs are on offer in the area.

When it comes to hunting for a job in a specialist field such as engineering it can be difficult to know where to start.

However, we have taken away some of the work and found three jobs available which are on the doorstep.

Here are just some of the jobs currently on offer.

A food manufacturer in Measham is looking to hire an electrical maintenance engineer to work a four-on-four-off day and night shift pattern.

The successful candidate will take home a salary of £32,760 plus pension per year.

The new recruit will be apprentice-trained or hold equivalent qualifications and ideally have a background in manufacturing environments, although other backgrounds will be considered.

The job includes reactive maintenance, planned preventative maintenance, small project work, maximising plant efficiency through engineering and production, identifying opportunity for continuous improvement, playing an active role in improvement, installation projects and ensuring full compliance to site health and safety procedures.

East Midlands Airport is looking to hire a field service engineer in automation and controls, with a salary of £40,000 to £65,000 a year.

Bosses are looking for someone who has a degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) in electrical engineering and an automation engineering background.

They should have IT, network and configuration skills, as well as basic understanding of distributed control systems.

They will also need to be able to work away from home on a regular basis.

The successful applicant will need to be health-and-safety-focused, have good awareness and a can-do attitude, as well as being self-motivated, flexible and able to manage their own time.

The inspection engineer is needed in Derby to take home a salary of £33,000 to £42,000 a year, with benefits including a car, pension, flexible hours and a training programme.

Those who apply must have hands-on experience in lifting, handling equipment and machinery, materials handling, mechanical handling and overhead cranes, boilers and pressure systems.

They should have Higher National Certificate (HNC) or HND at level four or higher in a mechanical engineering discipline.

Alternatively, they could have either Incorporated Engineer or National Vocational qualifications at level four, or Engineering Technician or Licentiateship of the City and Guilds of London Institute qualifications.

Bosses said that an ex-forces background can sometimes be ideal but is not essential.

