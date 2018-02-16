Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thrill-seekers could get the chance to work at one of the UK's most popular theme parks as Drayton Manor is looking for new people to join the team.

The Staffordshire theme park near Tamworth is looking for a number of new people to join in and help make the park as magical as it was when they went as youngsters.

Drayton Manor, near Tamworth, is a family-owned theme park and bosses say they pride themselves on creating a great environment for guests and staff alike. Therefore, the park is looking for positive people to apply for their available roles with a can-do attitude and a great sense of humour.

Benefits of working at the park include free tickets to the park for employees once they have completed their probationary period on four free tickets to the Magical Christmas event for everyone who works during the promotion.

Staff also get exclusive discounts at the park, hotel and restaurants.

Contracts run throughout the 2018 season, which will run from March 28, until December 31, 2018.

The park's Thomas Land attraction will be celebrating its 10th birthday this year.

Here are some of the most sought after jobs at the park

Games Host

Anyone who fancies themselves as a host of classic carnival games such as the ring toss, hook-a-duck or the tin can toss, could be in look as Drayton Manor is looking for games hosts for the upcoming season. Games hosts are the people in the small booths dotted around the park offering chances to win great prizes on pay-per-play games and amusements.

The ideal candidate will be a confident, fun and friendly person who is enthusiastic about their work and is eager to help give people an awesome day out.

The successful applicant will work for HB Leisure, which is the world's leading attraction partner for amusements and skill games across the globe.

Bosses say the pay is in line with national minimum wage, but hosts have the opportunity to earn much more with commision-based bonuses.

An application form for the job can be found on Drayton Manor's website and returned to recruitment@draytonmanor.co.uk. The deadline for applications is Monday, February 26.

Guest Relations Co-ordinator

The company is also looking for a guest relations co-ordinator to help make sure that everyone who walks through the gates has a special day to remember.

This job is aimed at anyone who is enthusiastic and wants to deliver high levels of customer service and will go home with a smile on their face knowing they gave someone a fantastic day out.

The successful applicant will work with the guest services department and will be responding to guests enquiries, feedback and complaints, working across face-to-face over the telephone and on digital platforms.

Candidates must have a minimum of two years experience working in a customer service environment, dealing with customer feedback and complaints.

The job pays £18,000 per annum, with 2080 hours contracted.

More information about the job can be on Drayton Manor's website.

First Aid Assistants

The park is also on the hunt for two first aid assistants to join the first aid department next season.

The role involves ensure that all guests are cared for appropriately and anyone in need of assistance is given the right treatment as quickly as possible.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience working within a first aid environment, and hold a basic first aid qualification. The park is also looking for people who are able to remain calm under pressure and will be able to reassure guests during distressing situations.

Anyone interested in the role can apply on Drayton Manor's website and the deadline for applications is Monday, February 19.