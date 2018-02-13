A fire has broken out at a derelict building in Burton Road, Ashby.
Fire services are in attendence.
This is an ongoing incident. Follow our blog below for live updates.
More pictures from the scene
A section of Burton Road has been closed off
Leicestershire Police has confirmed officers are on scene and have closed off a section of Burton Road.
Nobody is hurt, police say
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police has confirmed nobody has been injured and nobody was in the building at the time.
Traffic is building on Burton Road, Ashby
Burton Road has been closed to traffic while fire crews deal with the blaze.
The red line indicates where traffic is heaviest.
Police warning locals to keep their doors and windows closed
Police are asking those who live nearby to keep windows and doors closed.
Video from the scene
Our Burton Mail photographer Simon Deacon has taken a video from the scene.
Eye witness said the fire started at Holywell Mill
An eye witness to the fire believes it started at Holywell Mill.
Statement from eye witness
Tom Hunt witnessed the fire. He said:
At the minute it’s literally got a cherry-pick up there and there are firemen hosing it down. When I first saw it it was at the bottom and just spread rapidly. It’s under control by the looks of it by the whole roof has gone.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service says is currently assisting Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service with the fire.
More pictures from the scene
Our photographer has taken more pictures from the scene of the fire.
Here's what the fire brigade is saying
A spokesman for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said:
We received numerous calls of smoke issuing from a derelict building on Burton Road, Ashby. Three appliances were mobilised initially, requesting further appliances on arrival.
There were two reel jets in use to fight a fire on the first floor that has broken through to the roof.
Gas, Electric, Water, Police and Environment Agency are in attendance.
Fire breaks out in Ashby
Fire crews say they received a call to a “large fire incident” in Burton Road, Ashby, at 7:38pm.