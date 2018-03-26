A burst water main has resulted in part of the A38 northbound being closed this morning, with drivers being warned of huge delays and diversions.

The flooding is affecting many routes and travel services with bus companies having to cancel services that use the dual carriageway route.

While diversions are in place, they are also heavily congested.

The road was fully shut at 10.45pm on Sunday, March 25, after a pipe burst flooding the road. The Northbound road surface is damaged as a result of the flooding and is likely to remain closed throughout the rest of the morning.

We will be bringing you the latest on the travel problems on this major road and the other surrounding areas which may be affected.

