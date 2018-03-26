A burst water main has resulted in part of the A38 northbound being closed this morning, with drivers being warned of huge delays and diversions.
The flooding is affecting many routes and travel services with bus companies having to cancel services that use the dual carriageway route.
While diversions are in place, they are also heavily congested.
The road was fully shut at 10.45pm on Sunday, March 25, after a pipe burst flooding the road. The Northbound road surface is damaged as a result of the flooding and is likely to remain closed throughout the rest of the morning.
We will be bringing you the latest on the travel problems on this major road and the other surrounding areas which may be affected.
Check out our coverage as it happens below.
Midland Classic reports delays to bus services
Midland Classic is experiencing disruption to many of its services due to part of the A38 being closed.
Taking to Facebook, the bus provider said: “Services northbound are still suffering long delays and diversion.
“This is having knock-on effect to many other services as a result. We have three extra buses out there to keep as much service moving as we can. Buses have been taking up to an hour extra between Lichfield and Burton.”
Changes include:
The 1005 route 9 Ashby - Burton will not run
The 0910 route 403 Burton - Uttoxeter is around 20 minutes late
Services 812 and X12 are suffering long delays of 30 - 60 minutes en route
The 1020 X12 Burton to Lichfield and 1050 will not run as the bus won’t be in Burton in time
A38 remains closed due to burst water pipe
A Highways England spokesman said:
The A38 remains closed northbound, between Alrewas and Barton Under Needwood (near Burton) due to a burst water pipe. Contractors are working to rectify the issue please approach with care. Please allow extra time for your journey.
South Staffs Water apologises for inconvenience
South Staffs water has confirmed that engineers are at the site carrying out repairs. The company released a statement which said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and ask you for your patience while we deal with the situation.”
Bus operator warns of some services late by more than an hour
Midland Classic, a bus operator in and around Burton has given an update on delays across their services.
The statement reads: “Update - the A38 situation is unchanged - buses are suffering long delays, and this is starting to knock onto other services. Current situation:
“The 0805 route 811 from Lichfield is 25 minutes late and has got as far as Fradley so far. It will be delayed further en route
“The 0715 route 812 from Lichfield has been diverted and is currently around an hour late
“The 0635 route 812 Lichfield to Burton is approaching Burton around 65 minutes late
“The 0820 Burton to Sutton Coldfield will be setting off around 25 minutes late
“The 0845 X12 from Lichfield to Burton and 0920 return to Lichfield will not run - sorry the bus is still around an hour from getting back to Burton. “
Video footage shows ongoing work
Equipment is on its way to solve the situation
According to a bystander on the scene, South Staffs Water are currently waiting for a replacement pipe and a tanker to pump the water out. Both bits of equipment are coming from Lichfield and those escorting the items are stuck in the tailbacks.
Pictures coming in from the scene
Fire service tweets photograph of the flooding
This image which was shared by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service sheds light on why the road has been closed.
Roadworks on A52 causing further misery
It seems drivers in Derby are not having much luck using the A52 either as the busy dual carriageway has currently got one lane closed for roadworks.
Derby City Council says improvements to Brian Clough Way will see one lane closed in both directions between Raynesway and Pentagon.
It will mean there will be single file commuter traffic going into and out of the city during peak times and throughout the day for the next two weeks, except during the Easter bank holiday period.
Delays of more than an hour on the M42 near Burton junction
Elsewhere on the roads there is also heavy traffic on the M42 southbound between J10 A5 (Tamworth) and J8 M6, with congestion to J11 A42 for Burton.
Travel time is currently 65 minutes and is not being helped by an earlier broken down vehicle near to the junction with the M6.
There are heavy tailbacks on Drakelow Lane
Pictured is some of the heavy traffic stuck along Drakelow Lane.
Delays in Walton
There are also reports coming in of tailbacks down Drakelow Lane from Walton to the old power station.
Midland Classic says services are 'crawling' due to delays
Bus operator Midland Classic said it will continue to run buses on the Southbound route which has now been reopened.
The Northbound remains closed and buses on X12 and 811 will divert via Kings Bromley, a route which is already showing as heavily congested. Commuters are being told to expect delays to services 810, 811, 812 and X12 as a result.
Early buses - the 07.10 812 from Lichfield is just hitting the diversion queues, the 07.10 nX12 from Lichfield has made it as far as Fradley and is queuing. It is currently 20 minutes late but only crawling so will be further delayed.
Traffic is building up on the A515
Drivers are being warned that traffic is building up on the A515 Yoxall Road in both directions. There is currently heavy congestion between Leofric Close and B5016 Town Hill as well as on the B5016 to Bar Lane. Traffic is much heavier than normal due to the closure of the A38 between Alrewas and Barton. Traffic is particularly heavy on the diversion route which takes traffic through Orgreave, Yoxall and Barton.
Diversions are in place
There are currently diversions in operation with drivers being asked to follow the signed diversion symbols via A513, A515 and B5016 to Barton (and vice-versa).
A38 northbound between Alrewas and Barton remains closed
A burst water main has caused flooding on the A38 northbound between the A513 (Alrewas / Tamworth Turn Off) and B5016 (Barton-Under-Needwood / Walton-On-Trent Turn Off).
The road is currently closed after first being closed at 10.45pm on Sunday night.