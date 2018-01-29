The video will start in 8 Cancel

Derbyshire police has reported problems with its 101 and 999 services, meaning residents may not be able to report emergencies to the force.

The issues, believed to have been caused by technical problems at the headquarters in Ripley, mean that callers cannot get through to operators and have been experiencing delays.

Staff from Derbyshire police tweeted about the issues to alert people about the problems.

A spokesman from the force confirmed there are problems with the 101 and 999 services and operators are working hard to get the numbers up and running again soon.

In the meantime, anyone who needs to get in touch with police officers is urged to use the force's online form for non-urgent messages.