Christmas is a time when most 11-year-olds look forward to opening their presents and spending time with their families.

But Aaron Buckingham spent last year's festive period in hospital - after being given the devastating news he had cancer.

Refusing to lie down, the selfless teenager has spent 2017 raising £20,000 to buy presents for fellow-sufferers.

And he dropped into the Uttoxeter branch of The Nottingham building society, whose staff helped have him hit his ambitious target.

Aaron's visit came a year to the day he was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma, for which he has been undergoing treatment this year.

He said: "I'm really grateful for the support from The Nottingham and wanted to go along to the branch to say thank-you in person.

"I spent a lot of time in hospital last Christmas. It's very hard at that time of year, when you know other people are at home with their families.

"I’m hoping the presents we are buying will help to spread a bit of festive cheer on the ward.

"The money they raised with the book sale will buy several presents, but it is about so much more than that.

"The Nottingham has shown they really care about the community, and people in it, with lots of support."

Grandma and member of The Nottingham Julie Udall, from Uttoxeter, has stayed close to Aaron during his emotional journey this year.

She joined him at the society's Market Place branch to show her appreciation for its staff's £110 contribution.

Singled out for particular praise was customer services assistant Helen Hartley, who played a key role in the branch's a book sale and provided tombola and raffle prizes.

The Nottingham's commitment came alongside a host of similar fund-raising activities to help Aaron's campaign.

He will spend the cash on gifts for children on the oncology ward at the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, where he spent last Christmas.

Despite still having two years of treatment ahead of him, the Ashbourne lad still wants to raise more money for youngsters sharing his struggle.

Anyone who wants to donate should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/theabcfund or search for The ABC Fund on Facebook.