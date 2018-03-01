Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire has lost more than 300 police patrol officers in the last five years as part of a total reduction of 11,000 beat bobbies across the UK, new figures reveal.

Figures released by the Home Office show that there are currently 1,626 officers on patrol across the county compared to 1,948 in 2012.

But Staffordshire assistant chief constable Nick Adderley eased fears over public safety by revealing that 70 new neighbourhood officers would be on the streets of the county soon.

Figures collated by the BBC's shared data unit on every police force across the country show that on a national scale, around 11,000 officers have been lost from forces between 2012 and 2017.

Assistant chief constable Nick Adderley said the force was "well aware" of the reduction and stressed they have had to change working methods to accommodate budgetary cuts.

Mr Adderley said: "Obviously there’s going to be a significant impact on the workforce. This goes back further, since 2010 the numbers have actually dropped by 579.

"We've had to adapt, change the way we investigate crime and deal with the challenges we face."

(Image: Getty)

Mr Adderley said new investment in neighbourhood teams would improve matters as increased pressures on officers forced police to act more resourcefully.

He said: "In brighter news, it should be getting better on the horizon. We've set up a transformation model at Staffordshire Police.

"We're investing more in neighbourhoods, we're hoping to see 70 more officers in neighbourhoods soon.

"There's no point in trying to hide the impact of the reduction. The intensity that we work at, there's just more expected of us and we're trying to deal with that.

"We're making better use of technology, police are having greater access and having to upload their own statements.

"We're accessing CCTV for business crimes, trying to smooth out the process."

He said that the force was currently experiencing a "balancing act" between officers and police staff who work around them. He believes that the number of officers may increase in the future, while other staff is reduced.

Mr Adderley also highlighted Staffordshire Police's recently erected Resolution Centre established to deal with minor crime.

(Image: Staffordshire Police)

This centre allows members of the public and businesses who have reported minor crimes to receive a call from an officer or investigator who will manage the case right through.

This service aims to improve convenience and improve the time it takes to conclude non-urgent calls.

A Home Office spokesman said: "We know the nature of crime is changing, and we've spoken to every police force in the country to understand the demands they are facing.

"In December, we set out a comprehensive settlement to strengthen local and national policing, which will mean police funding will increase by up to £450 million next year.

"We are clear that effective local policing needs to be about more than just visibility in isolation. With crime increasingly taking place behind closed doors and online it is also about safeguarding vulnerable groups or individuals and giving the police the powers they need to deal with emerging and hidden crimes."

Derbyshire Police has also seen a reduction in officers, with a current total of 1,710, 109 fewer compared to 1,819 in 2012.

The force has been approached for a comment, but are yet to supply one.