A "popular young man" battling mental health problems tragically took his own life following the breakdown of a relationship, an inquest heard.

Kieron Buxton, known as "Baz," was found hanged at his home in Park Street, Uttoxeter, on November 28.

Family and friends at the hearing were told colleagues had checked in on Mr Buxton after growing concerned when he did not turn up for work.

The 33-year-old had been on medication for a mental health condition for four years, according to a statement from his GP at Balance Street Practice.

Further evidence at the Burton Town Hall hearing revealed he had gone through a relationship break-up around a month before his death.

South Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh said Mr Buxton may also have been affected by the prospect of surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome, a wrist nerve problem.

Recording a verdict of "suicide while feeling mentally unwell," Mr Haigh said: "Baz was a young man who'd had problems with mental health for a number of years.

"From his GP's point of view, he seemed concerned about his carpal tunnel syndrome and was due to have surgery in December, which may have been affecting him.

"But he was more likely to have been affected by a relationship breakdown he experienced a month or so prior to his death.

"He was a working man and two friends and colleagues were concerned when he did not report for work.

"After they finished work, they went to check on him and entered his home through the back door, which was closed but unlocked.

"Inside, they made the very unpleasant discovery. The police attended and their investigation shows no suggestion of any third-party involvement.

"A 'farewell' note was found and his mother subsequently found another note.

"I'm satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that he intended to kill himself and did kill himself, but was affected by his mental health at the time."

Mr Buxton spoke to his mother the night before he died, but gave her "no reason to be concerned about his condition," Mr Haigh said.

He also exchanged texts with his ex-partner, but, speaking at the inquest, police officer Sgt Sally Bebbington said the messages contained "nothing of any concern".

A toxicology report showed he had consumed an "almost-fatal" level of medication and a "fair amount of alcohol" before he died.

Mr Haigh paid tribute to the large number of friends and family who turned up to the inquest.

He said: "It's a reflection of Baz being a popular young man that you've all made it here today.

"To all his family and friends, and particularly close, immediate family members, I'd like to convey my sympathies to you.

"It strikes me that no-one expected him to do this when it happened."

Helplines and websites

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org .

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. http://www.depressionalliance.org/

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. http://studentsagainstdepression.org/

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. www.Bullying.co.uk