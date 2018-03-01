The video will start in 8 Cancel

Youngsters are being encouraged to explore their love of science after a cash injection of more than £55,000 for pond-dipping facilities was approved.

Dipping platforms are set to be installed at Rosliston Forestry Centre after a grant of £55,890 was given the go-ahead.

London-based landfill operator Veolia UK will provide the donation towards the total cost of £69,862 of the project.

It will see the platforms and science-related play facilities at the environmental centre in Rosliston.

A report to South Derbyshire District Council’s environmental and development services committee, which gave the final approval, said the pond-dipping facilities were designed to make science education "engaging and fun".

Its science trail aims to raise aspirations among young people and encourage them to be interested in science.

The report said: "The engagement of young people and families in pond dipping has always been one of the most popular and successful ways of engaging people with nature and encouraging them to value and look after their local environment.

"This resource will benefit local schools which struggle to maintain their own ponds and family groups who continually ask for pond dipping as part of the summer programme for families.

"There is support for the project within the community including documents submitted to Veolia as part of the successful application."

The district council now needs to raise the remaining funds of £13,972 for the project and the fee of £5,589 to the landfill operator totalling £19,561.

The authority’s environmental education project team is in negotiations with three potential funders to fill the gap between the grant award and the total cost of the project.

National Forest Company bosses have indicated they are likely to fund around 25 per cent of the shortfall and a minimum of £2,000.

An application for £10,000 has been submitted to the Big Lottery Awards for All fund.

Pond dipping, which involves fishing for animal and plant life in ponds, is expected to bring in a minimum of £3,000 per year when the facilities are built.