Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prison inmates caused more than £8,500 in damage in a wrecking spree after taking control of a wing at a jail in Marchington and threatening to kill themselves, a court heard.

Daniel Donovan, Mark Forward and Gareth Fawkner were among a group of eight inmates on the November wing who refused to go to their cells when staff were undertaking a lock-up exercise.

Two handed themselves in but the six remaining prisoners threatened to kill themselves before taking over the communal area for several hours.

They then went on a wrecking spree which saw them damage windows, cause a flood, daub paint on the walls and smash up a pool table.

The protest came to an end when a specialist "Tornado" unit of prison officers was sent in.

Donovan was jailed for 16 months, Forward was sentenced to 14 months and Fawkner was ordered to serve an extra 12 months behind bars.

Prosecutor David James told Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court staff at HMP Dovegate, in Marchington, were undertaking a lock-up exercise at 8.15am on March 23, 2015 when eight prisoners refused to return to their cells.

Mr James said: “They had grievances and wanted to see the governor. Initial discussions took place with more senior officers and the group became six. They had made makeshift nooses and ligatures and were threatening to throw themselves over and hang themselves. They were armed with razor blades.

“Negotiators were brought in but they agitated the defendants. The prison officers retreated and the six inmates were in control of the communal area of the wing. All the other inmates were locked in their cells.

“The incident went on until about 3.30pm. The defendants tried to find whatever they could to cause damage and make makeshift weapons.

“Two members of the group gave themselves up but these three defendants remained through to the end.”

During the wrecking spree the group:

Damaged external cell windows and observation windows;

Pulled a fire hose from the wall, causing the wing to start to flood;

Damaged gym equipment and a pool table, and used the gym equipment to try and barricade the wing entrance;

Broke into the store room and used brush handles as potential weapons;

Daubed paint on the walls and floor.

In total their actions caused £8,549.05 worth of damage.

The three defendants, all of no fixed address as they are currently serving sentences, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

James Bruce, representing 32-year-old Fawkner, who has 38 previous offences, said no-one was hurt. He added his client was due to be released in October.

Mark Stevens, defending Forward, said the 43-year-old, who has 95 previous offences, was having problems with Muslim prisoners who were trying to get him converted and he was not receiving the medication he needed. His earliest release date was March 2020.

If you need help

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. http://www.depressionalliance.org/

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. http://studentsagainstdepression.org/

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. www.Bullying.co.uk