A man died after his car crashed on the A38 in Derbyshire yesterday, which closed the road for more that six hours.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway between Markeaton and Kingsway roundabouts yesterday afternoon at 2.50pm.

Police officers closed the road until around 9.30pm while the incident was dealt with and investigations were carried out.

Derbyshire police have now confirmed a man who is believed to be in his 50s died after his blue Ford KA left the road and hit a road sign and trees.

Anyone who saw the incident or was driving in the area at the time with dash cam footage is urged to get in touch with DC Lauren Sidall from the Collision Investigation Unit by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 18000165008.