Two men have been taken to hospital following a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A38 southbound.

The crash has closed the road since the start of the build-up of traffic for the morning rush-hour.

Police, ambulance and fire services were called at 6.15am to a collision near the Shell filling station, on the A38 at Fradley, Lichfield.

The collision involved a Seat Ibiza and an HGV.

Police and trauma doctors were on the scene along with three ambulances and a fire crew who worked to free those trapped in the vehicles.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a car that had suffered significant damage.

“Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to rapidly extricate the car driver from the vehicle.

"The man, who was estimated to be about 40 years old, was treated on scene by ambulance staff and the doctor before being anaesthetised due to his injuries.

“He was taken by ambulance to the major trauma centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

“The lorry driver, a 49-year-old man, had managed to get out of the lorry himself but was complaining of back and side pain.

"He was immobilised and given pain relief before being taken to Queens Hospital in Burton by ambulance.”

The road is still closed and there are delays of around two to three hours for drivers who are already in the area.

Diversions are in place. Highways England are asking drivers to follow the Hollow Circle Symbol diversion. This is:

Exit the A38 at the junction with the A513. Continue A513 westbound (Alrewas Road) to Kings Bromley.

At the junction with the A515 continue on this road A515 southbound to the junction with the A5192 (Eastern Avenue).

Follow the A5192 eastbound to re-join the A38 via Cappers Lane.

Highways England says traffic is not expected to be moving normally on the A38 southbound until 1pm.