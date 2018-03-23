Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man who was seriously injured in a car crash on the A38 near Burton has died in hospital, police have today revealed.

Matthew Dittmer died on Wednesday, March 21, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The 29-year-old was involved in an accident on the A38 northbound near the Fradley Park turn-off at around 11pm on Saturday, March 17.

The Volkswagen Polo he was driving left the road, said police. He was taken to hospital by paramedics after the incident.

The road was closed for several hours as detailed investigation work was carried out by officers from the Regional Collision Investigation Unit.

Staffordshire Police officials say Mr Dittmer's family are being supported by specially-trained officers and have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and is yet to come forward is asked to contact the police on non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 876 of March 17.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.