Police have issued a warning to drivers to watch their speed after one motorist was caught travelling at 95mph on the A38 in South Derbyshire.

Przemyslaw Makowski, of Wetmore Road, Burton, was clocked exceeding the 70mph speed limit near Willington and his case has now gone before the courts.

Makowski was caught in July, last year and his case has now been heard at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby.

He did not appear in court when his case was heard and he was found guilty of driving a Renault on the A38 southbound on July 31.

He has been fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and must pay a £44 victim surcharge.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

Sergeant James Ralph, from the Staffordshire police road crime team, said after the case that speeding drivers had a greater chance of being involved in a crash - with deaths and serious injuries more likely the greater the speed.

He said speed limits were in place to keep roads safe.

It comes after another motorist was clocked travelling at 111mph during a crackdown on speeders on the A38 and A50.

The driver doing 111mph was caught on the A50 as officers caught 80 drivers travelling at speeds above 90mph on the two main roads during one weekend in January.

On Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, police using temporary speed enforcement cameras also clocked 24 motorists travelling at 90mph and above on the A38.

How could speeding motorists be punished?

The minimum amount these drivers could be fined is £100, along with three penalty points on their licences.

If these drivers have built up 12 points or more within three years they could be disqualified from driving.

The court will decide how long the disqualification will last, based on how serious they think the offence is.

A ban can last:

Six months, if they get 12 or more penalty points within three years

12 months, if they get a second disqualification within three years

Two years, if they get a third disqualification within three years

The court may also force these motorists to retake a driving test or take an extended assessment.