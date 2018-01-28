A major route in South Derbyshire has been closed due to an accident.
Drivers are warned the A444 has been closed this afternoon, Sunday, January 28, due to an accident.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the incident happened on the main road at Gorsey Lane, in Acresford, outside the Seale Pastures Kennels.
Emergency services are now on the scene dealing with the incident, which is affecting traffic between Burton and Nuneaton.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area
Derbyshire police has tweeted this: “The A444 Acresford is closed due to a RTC involving a car and a motorcycle. Please avoid the area.”
Car and motorcycle involved in accident
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the accident involved a car and a motorcycle
Bumper to bumper traffic on two roads
According to Waze, there is bumper to bumper traffic on Gorsey Lane and Acresford Road
Long tailbacks as a result of the accident
Drivers are taking to social media to report long tailbacks in the area
Police at the scene of the crash in Acresford
Police have not released any details on the accident but confirmed that officers were on the way to the scene
Traffic is queuing in both directions following the crash
Traffic is building up in the area and drivers are urged to avoid it if possible.