A major route in South Derbyshire has been closed due to an accident.

Drivers are warned the A444 has been closed this afternoon, Sunday, January 28, due to an accident.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the incident happened on the main road at Gorsey Lane, in Acresford, outside the Seale Pastures Kennels.

Emergency services are now on the scene dealing with the incident, which is affecting traffic between Burton and Nuneaton.