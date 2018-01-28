Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers using the A444 are warned to expect heavier traffic than normal this afternoon.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, delays have been reported on the main road, in both directions at Gorsey Lane, in Acresford.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for their journey or find an alternative route. We have no more information at this time as to the cause of the delays but police did confirm they are on their way to the area.

Meanwhile, people using the M1 are warned of roadworks on the northbound carriageway at J23A A42 for East Midlands Airport.

Reports suggest that traffic is currently moving well.

Heavy traffic has also been reported in Horninglow Road and Bridge Street between Derby Street and Stapenhill Road.