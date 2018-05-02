Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New slip roads will be merged onto the A50 this summer as a massive £40 million revamp of the main dual carriageway route to and from Uttoxeter starts to take shape.

The work will see lane closures in Uttoxeter on consecutive nights from Wednesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 17.

They will run from 8pm to 5.30am between the Little Chef roundabout and Blythe Bridge roundabout.

The stretch will shut westbound on the Wednesday, eastbound on the Thursday and in both directions on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With Ladies' Night taking place at Uttoxeter Racecourse on the Thursday night, the closures have been arranged so revellers can get back to Stoke without disruption.

County council economy boss Mark Winnington said: "The newly-laid on and off-ramps have to be merged seamlessly into the A50.

"The safest and quickest way to do this, while minimising inconvenience for the public, is to close the road overnight where necessary.

"There will be a well signposted diversion route which is suitable for all vehicles, including HGVs, and I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience."

From the east, traffic will be diverted from the Little Chef roundabout to the B5030, then along the Dove Way and Town Meadows Way, over the railway bridge and right onto Stafford Road.

From there, drivers will follow the A51 and A34 towards Stoke, before joining the A500, then the A50. From the west, the route is reversed.

The Shell petrol station on the westbound carriageway near the Little Chef roundabout will open as normal and access will be maintained at all times via the A522 "old A50" road.

The same diversion route has been used during several recent A50 closures, but many drivers have bypassed it by heading from the Little Chef roundabout towards town along Ashbourne Road, then up New Road and onto the A522.

Councillor Winnington has confirmed the improvements, which make up Project A of the A50 Growth Corridor plan, are on schedule to be open this year.

Delivered by Staffordshire County Council on behalf of Government roads department Highways England, the measures are designed to "support business and unlock land for new housing and economic growth."

Councillor Winnington said: "Despite the bad weather this important project on the main connection between the West and East Midlands will be delivered on time later this year, opening up land for new housing and economic growth and supporting existing businesses, while making journeys safer."

What is the A50 Growth Corridor Project?

The £40 million project is being delivered by Staffordshire County Council on behalf of Highways England - the Government's major road-building department.

Project A is designed to ease congestion and offer easy access to the the now-under-construction 700-home Bramshall Meadows housing development without traffic being driven through town.

When finished, it will include a new bridge, three roundabouts, new slip roads and link roads between the Little Chef and Blythe Bridge roundabouts. The existing A50 bridge will be removed.

A third lane was originally part of the plan for Project A, but that idea was shelved in March amid safety concerns.

Project B initially involved bulldozing the Little Chef and Derby Road roundabouts and replacing them with a flyover.

Under the original plans, three families were set to lose their homes and 37 businesses would be forced to give up land or their entire premises.

Access to the McDonald's and Derby Road service stations from the A50 would also have been crippled.

But Project B is now being re-thought by Highways England, the Government's major road development department.