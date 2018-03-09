Commuters travelling along the A50 this morning faced disruption following a six vehicle collision.

The incident happened between junction 3, Swarkestone Road for Swadlincote and Melbourne, and junction 4 of the A38, Etwall Road, just before 8am.

According to traffic monitoring website Inrix, traffic was very slow on the road.

The website also reports that: "Police say that the closure may have a large effect on traffic in the area."

Follow our updates, as they emerged, below.