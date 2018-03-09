Commuters travelling along the A50 this morning faced disruption following a six vehicle collision.
The incident happened between junction 3, Swarkestone Road for Swadlincote and Melbourne, and junction 4 of the A38, Etwall Road, just before 8am.
According to traffic monitoring website Inrix, traffic was very slow on the road.
The website also reports that: "Police say that the closure may have a large effect on traffic in the area."
Collision has now been cleared
Traffic begins to ease on the A50
Traffic England is showing delays of 30 minutes on the A50 as rush hour traffic begins to ease.
This is due to a six-car smash on the A50. However, traffic is continuing to stretch along back to Junction 2.
Road was closed, but one lane has been reopened
Traffic monitoring website, Inrix has clarified that the road was closed until 8.35am, when one lane was reopened.
Lane one of two remains closed, which will impact traffic in the area.
Road could be clear by 10am
According to Traffic England, a service ran by Highways England, the incident is expected to clear between ‘9.45am and 10am’.
'Debris on carriageway'
Highways England state 'long delays' of 30+ minutes
Derbyshire Police confirm two people injured
A spokesman from Derbyshire Police has confirmed that two people have been injured in the collision, however neither is considered to be ‘life threatening’.
Officers were called out at roughly 7.40am this morning and at the moment traffic is still able to pass, but commuters are advised to avoid the area if possible.