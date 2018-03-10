Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car has come off the road after driving through water on the A50 near Uttoxeter.

The vehicle hit standing water on the A50 eastbound at Doveridge and then rolled up the embankment, according to Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

No-one was seriously injured in the incident and a recovery vehicle is now on the way.

(Image: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit)

The unit said the traffic is flowing well and the standing water is due to heavy rain across the county this morning.

A lorry has also overturned on the A50 eastbound at Uttoxeter this morning, Saturday, March 10, according to traffic and travel website Inrix.

This occurred between the A518 Derby Road, at the Racecourse roundabout, and J7 A515 at Derby Road, in Cubley.

One lane has been closed while the incident is dealt with and traffic is coping well.