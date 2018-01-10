The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lanes on one of the Midlands' major routes are set to be closed to drivers once more as work to build a vital new A50 road junction near Uttoxeter continues.

Workmen are installing a new bridge, three roundabouts, new slip roads and link roads between the Little Chef and Blythe Bridge roundabouts.

The busy stretch has been shut several times in the last year to accommodate the project - and more closures are set to take place from the end of January.

During the closures, temporary narrow lanes will be created so contractors can work safely without interrupting traffic.

The westbound carriageway, which heads towards Stoke, will be closed from 8pm to 5.30am on January 29 and 30, as well as on February 3.

The Eastbound lane heading towards Derby will close on January 31 and February 1 and 2.

The diversion route will be the same for drivers heading in either direction.

A spokesman for Staffordshire County Council, which is delivering the work on behalf of Highways England, said: "The diversion route will be the same for vehicles travelling in both directions.

"From the east, traffic will be diverted northwards from the A50 at Uttoxeter onto the B5030 for a few hundred yards to the roundabout with the A518.

"Traffic will turn right there, cross back over the A50 along Dove Way and continue on the A518 clockwise around Uttoxeter and follow the road towards Stafford.

"Vehicles will then follow the A51 and A34 towards Stoke-on-Trent, before joining the A500 and then the A50 to Blythe Bridge.

"A permanent, enforced 50mph speed limit will also be in place from the end of January to protect the workforce."

The Shell petrol station near the Little Chef roundabout, will remain open and accessible via the A522.

The Parks restaurant, in New Road, will also remain open and accessible throughout the roadworks.

County council economic boss Mark Winnington said: "The A50 is the most important transport link between the East and West Midlands and the planned improvements will benefit Uttoxeter and make journeys across the Midlands quicker, easier and safer.

"Everything is due to be completed on schedule later this year.

"The drainage and carriageway works are progressing on the south embankment, while the bridge deck itself should be waterproofed and completed by March.

"Cables and pipes are being installed by the utility companies and I’m pleased to say there are 100 fewer lorry journeys a week to and from the site now that a lot of the raw materials have been delivered.

"To minimise inconvenience to the public we are arranging for the closures to take place overnight with a well-signposted diversion route which is suitable for all vehicles, including HGVs."

The new bridge and junctions are part of Project A of the £40 million A50 Growth Corridor Project.

It is designed to ease congestion and offer easy access to the the now-under-construction 700-home Bramshall Meadows housing development.

Project B initially involved bulldozing the Little Chef and Derby Road roundabouts and replacing them with a flyover.

Under the original plans, three families were set to lose their homes and 37 businesses would be forced to give up land or their entire premises.

Access to the McDonald's and Derby Road service stations from the A50 would also have been crippled.

But Project B is now being re-thought by Highways England, the Government's major road development department.