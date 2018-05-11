The video will start in 8 Cancel

The wheel of a lorry caught fire in early morning traffic at a roundabout in Sudbury.

Fire crews from Uttoxeter attended the incident on the Sudbury roundabout, on the A50 in Derbyshire, after receiving a call at 6.12am this morning, Friday, May 11.

A spokesman said the lorry was parked in a lay-by and the wheel on the trailer was on fire when the crews arrived at the incident. The fire was quickly extinguished by the firefighters and crews had left the scene at 7am.

Drivers heading in to Burton this morning are warned the A511 Tutbury Road between Beamhill Road and Longhedge Lane is closed in both directions due to a police incident. It has been closed since yesterday evening and is affecting traffic between Burton and Tutbury.