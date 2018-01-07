Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two children found living on a rubbish dump and a 10-day-old baby abandoned by the roadside are among the latest arrivals at an African orphanage founded by a Stretton woman.

Footprints Orphanage, in Kenya, was set up by Kerry Wanjala in 2010 to cope with vulnerable and abandoned children in the African country. She has slowly built up the facility, which now caters for more than 30 children.

But many of its recent additions bring with them a catalogue of heartbreak before being saved from a life of misery by the orphanage.

Kerry has told some of the harrowing true stories of youngsters who end up at the orphanage. In August, Footprints was joined by youngsters Mathias and Lupina who had been living within the confines of a rubbish dump all their lives.

They are around 10 and 12-years-old, she says, but with no documentation it is impossible to establish their exact ages.

In her latest newsletter, Kerry writes: "Being this age, it has been more difficult to settle down into life that has security – even having three meals a day is a new experience for them - as all of their food was scavenged from the dump.

"It is hard for us all to imagine just what that type of life would be like.

"Recently we took 27 of the children on a two-day camping trip to Tsavo East National Park and all we heard was Mathias exclaiming, 'Wow, wow, wow'. He could not believe what he was seeing.

"It is truly humbling to see children who had nothing, now understanding that life can be so much more than merely surviving."

The final addition to the Footprints family was its youngest-ever child - a baby of only 10 days old.

He was abandoned at the roadside and found by a 13-year old-boy who took him home to his own mother. The family reported the baby to their chief who took them all to the police station.

On Monday, December 12, officials from the Kenyan children’s department contacted Footprints whose members drove over to collect the tiny baby.

Kerry said: "After several hours of paperwork and discussion he was brought home, having been fed on cow’s milk and screaming for more food.

"His skin was infected and he was in desperate need of care. We also needed to give him a name, it seemed appropriate to call him Nicholas after St Nicholas, as he is a Christmas gift!

"The children adore him and after medication and care he is already putting on weight and his skin is healing."

Following an appeal on social media, Footprints now has two suitcases of clothes, nappies and other items for newborns being shipped to Kenya courtesy of British Airways.

Footprints also recently held its ninth annual charity ball and in excess of £15,000 was raised, enabling it to continue to care for more vulnerable and orphaned children in the Shimba Hills region of the country, which is 20 miles from Mombasa, said Kerry.

Anyone who would like to donate to Footprints can do so by visiting the website here

Footprints Academy

It was revealed last year that Kerry had been forced to close the Footprints Academy which ran alongside the orphanage and had 170 children on its books.

She blamed the closure on the UK's vote for Brexit which impacted the exchange rate, and would have forced Kerry to increase the school fees.

She previously increased lunch fees by the equivalent of 40p which led to 40 children having to drop out, so decided against an increase in fees because of the impact it would have had locally.

The 170 children who attended the school have been moved to other nearby schools which, Kerry says, wouldn't have been there six years ago.

The orphanage costs around £4,500 a month to run, and Kerry admits: "The fund-raising events save us."