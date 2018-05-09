Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A loving Tatenhill mother whose teenage son was diagnosed with a terminal illness worked tirelessly to make his disease-stricken best friend's dream come true - and provide precious family memories.

Shelly Gower, 41, says her life was turned on its head when her son, Luke, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy a few years ago.

Luke, who uses a wheelchair, needs help to breathe and requires round-the-clock care, but that does not stop him from playing on his Xbox games consoles, watching films and listening to his pop hero Olly Murs.

One of the things which helps to put a smile on 13-year-old Luke's face is his best friend Abbie Phillips.

However, Abbie, 12, suffers with Leigh's Disease, a rare condition that affects the central nervous system and has symptoms including vomiting, continuous crying, weakness and seizures.

Luke's family held various fund-raising events so they could afford to organise a memorable experience for Abbie and her mum Sheryl Lewis, of Cannock, so they could share some precious memories.

On April 15, Shelly Gower, organised a pony party and unicorn experience for horse-mad Abbie, fulfilling her biggest wish. The experience had been planned for earlier in the year, but snowfalls meant it had to be postponed.

The mum-of-three, who lives in Main Street, Tatenhill, said: "A horse and cart went to Abbie's house and she got the chance to ride around in the cart. Her mum told us she had a lovely day and didn't want them to leave.

"Luke couldn't go along but he was happy that Abbie had got her wish. She hasn't really got any other wishes so we're really glad she got to do this.

"We had professional photos taken when she was in the horse and cart and I am having those pictures done properly for her mum so she can keep them forever."

Shelly has also organised a spa day for Sheryl, as she says she knows how stressful it can be to have a poorly child.

The horse and cart was organised by Hoof Equestrian in Lichfield.

Shelly is also trying to help another of Luke's schoolfriends, Bob, who is also poorly. As a result Bob got the chance to tour Villa Park at the weekend, taking Luke along with him for the trip.

Shelly said: "Bob goes to Luke's school and has had a bit of a rough time so we wanted to organise something to put a smile on his face.

"He's never had a wish from anyone before so we really wanted him to go round Villa Park because he's a huge fan!"