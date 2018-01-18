Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Giant brewery vessels travelling from Swadlincote could cause major traffic disruption next week.

Officers from Derbyshire police will be helping to escort the giant vats from Swadlincote, through Burton and Derby and on to the M1 at junction 28.

The exact route has not yet been decided upon but it is likely to take in the A38 and A50.

The force said the massive brewery vessels - similar to the ones that were escorted to the Molson Coors Brewery in Burton last year - will be travelling from about 9am on Tuesday, January 23.

Due to their size, officers will be holding back traffic at various locations for short periods of time so the haulage vehicles carrying the the vessels can pass through.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "Our officers regularly work with haulage firms to help escort them safely through areas where they might need our help.

(Image: Derbyshire police)

"Although we know this might cause a disruption for motorists, we're doing it so road users are safe while the convoy travels on its route.

"We'll be able to go into more detail about the route nearer the time but we wanted to give drivers as much notice as possible."

It was not clear where the vessels are being taken to.